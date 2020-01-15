Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) Short Interest Up 8.2% in December

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:UEPS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, a growth of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 249,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UEPS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Net 1 UEPS Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UEPS opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $198.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.77. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.31.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $80.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.05 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.20% and a negative net margin of 81.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 317,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 154,886 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55,302 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 377,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,679 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 161,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares during the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

