Netflix’s (NFLX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $422.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.29.

Shares of NFLX opened at $338.57 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $320.21 and a 200-day moving average of $308.30.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 40,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.64, for a total value of $11,042,414.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,061 shares in the company, valued at $11,042,414.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Netflix by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 789 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its position in Netflix by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 94 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 979 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

