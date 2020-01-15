Network International (LON:NETW) Price Target Raised to GBX 640

Network International (LON:NETW) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 640 ($8.42) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 646 ($8.50).

Shares of Network International stock opened at GBX 581 ($7.64) on Wednesday. Network International has a one year low of GBX 490.50 ($6.45) and a one year high of GBX 650 ($8.55). The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 597.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 573.44.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

