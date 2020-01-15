Neural Protocol Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. One Neural Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Hotbit. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $16,586.00 and approximately $2,700.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded 32.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 66.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.40 or 0.04249436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00200806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028132 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132382 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world.

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

