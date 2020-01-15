Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $3.87 Per Share

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report released on Monday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.87 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.50. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $6.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.57 EPS.

NBIX has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.18, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.85 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $14,828,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $2,203,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 103.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,034,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $191,362.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $501,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,120,453.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,465 shares of company stock valued at $4,237,168 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

