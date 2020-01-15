Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at UBS Group

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target raised by stock analysts at UBS Group from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nevro from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $114.31 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 1-year low of $38.64 and a 1-year high of $120.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.70 and a beta of 0.38.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $100.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $83,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total value of $1,920,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,822 shares of company stock worth $6,000,840. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,588,000 after buying an additional 1,470,807 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $235,328,000 after purchasing an additional 265,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $173,140,000 after purchasing an additional 102,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Nevro by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,518,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,558,000 after purchasing an additional 158,826 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Nevro by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $131,763,000 after purchasing an additional 562,933 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

