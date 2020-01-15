New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Short Interest Down 7.8% in December

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,870,000 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the December 15th total of 20,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Approximately 27.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, Director Timothy J. Haas purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in New Age Beverages by 48.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 4.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 5,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 46,783 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 230.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 6,307,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. New Age Beverages has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.58.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Age Beverages will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

About New Age Beverages

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

