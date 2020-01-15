New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Invests $18.68 Million in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 90,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,682,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 14.8% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.23. 2,529,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,057. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $176.24 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.92 and a 200 day moving average of $195.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

