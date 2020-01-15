New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Raymond James makes up about 1.5% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Raymond James by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 105,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,422,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $164,775.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,536,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $541,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,320 shares in the company, valued at $873,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333 over the last quarter. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.57. 1,053,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 803,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $72.94 and a 12 month high of $94.52.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

