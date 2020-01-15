New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 109,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,341,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 28.0% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

IVV traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $329.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,402,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,896,291. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $261.52 and a 1 year high of $330.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

