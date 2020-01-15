New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 0.9% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $107,000.

NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.24. 1,667,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,059,347. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.65. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $68.22 and a 1 year high of $82.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6109 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total World Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

