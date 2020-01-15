New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 1,550 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,149 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 106.2% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $172.00 and a one year high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.31.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

