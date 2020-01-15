New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 2,050 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,417 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1,261.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 3,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.54.

NYSE MCD opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.33. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $173.41 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The company has a market capitalization of $156.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski acquired 2,580 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.81 per share, for a total transaction of $500,029.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,029.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

