New Gold (TSE:NGD) Price Target Raised to C$1.60 at Canaccord Genuity

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price raised by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of TSE:NGD traded up C$0.09 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.34. 667,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.38. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.82 and a 52 week high of C$2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.67 million and a P/E ratio of -0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.49.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$222.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

