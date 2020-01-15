New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Pi Financial

New Pacific Metals (OTCMKTS:NUPMF) was downgraded by Pi Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.25 price target on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered New Pacific Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of NUPMF opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. New Pacific Metals has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.05.

About New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, Bolivia, and China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Silver Sand property that consists of 17 contiguous concessions covering an area of 3.15 square kilometers located in the Potosí Department, Bolivia.

