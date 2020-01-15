New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at B. Riley in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NRZ. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

NYSE NRZ opened at $16.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.40. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.08.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $202.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,500 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the second quarter worth about $2,084,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in New Residential Investment during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Residential Investment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

