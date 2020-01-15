New World Cobalt Limited (ASX:NWC) Insider Anthony Polglase Acquires 700,000 Shares

New World Cobalt Limited (ASX:NWC) insider Anthony Polglase acquired 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,600.00 ($8,936.17).

Shares of ASX NWC remained flat at $A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 3,135,783 shares of the company were exchanged. New World Cobalt Limited has a fifty-two week low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of $12.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.02.

New World Cobalt Company Profile

New World Cobalt Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. The company's core properties include the Colson Copper-Cobalt Project comprising 10 federal mining claims covering 200 acers located in Idaho, the United States; the Goodsprings Copper-Cobalt Project comprising 414 Federal mining claims covering approximately 8,000 acres located in Nevada, the United States; the Hazelton Cobalt-Copper-Gold Project covering 10 square kilometers of area located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Grapevine Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project covering approximately 3,800 acres located in Arizona, the United States.

