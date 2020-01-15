Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 888.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 808,598 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.90% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1,949.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,084,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,543,933 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 819,207.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 311,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 311,299 shares during the period. Valentine Ventures LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 448.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valentine Ventures LLC now owns 284,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 232,861 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,515,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,027,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 429,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,813. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.84. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $72.03 and a one year high of $96.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.1956 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

