Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.54. 6,473,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,224,833. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $148.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.19 and its 200-day moving average is $139.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.