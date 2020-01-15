Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $3.66 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $107.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,543,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,178. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.14 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.792 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.