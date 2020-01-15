Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Increases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.6% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 305,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,085. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.93 and a 12-month high of $61.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.3074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

