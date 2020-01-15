Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Invests $1.48 Million in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,856,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $851,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,545,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.13. 5,891,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,873,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

