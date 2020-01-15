Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New $5.71 Million Investment in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 284,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,707,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewDay Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,672,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 101.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,156,000 after purchasing an additional 264,300 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,591 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $342,000.

Shares of FPE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. 1,486,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,601. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.39 and a fifty-two week high of $20.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.0962 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

