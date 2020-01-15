Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Takes Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,981,000. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 73.5% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,414,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,795,314,000 after purchasing an additional 151,641 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,699,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,402,690,000 after acquiring an additional 48,118 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,555,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,036,000 after acquiring an additional 176,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,376,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,040,000 after acquiring an additional 56,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,059,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,264,000 after acquiring an additional 204,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $167.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.42. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.02 and a 12 month high of $169.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.94.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $554,128.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,858.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 over the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

