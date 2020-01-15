Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lessened by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the second quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 88.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the third quarter worth $38,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

NEM stock opened at $42.83 on Wednesday. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1 year low of $29.77 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 41.48%.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $65,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,213.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $151,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,659.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,110 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

