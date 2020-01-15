Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Achieves $20.47 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Newton has a total market cap of $20.47 million and $4.18 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newton has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Newton alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $295.38 or 0.03392732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011561 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00194067 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00027162 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00125824 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Newton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Newton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.