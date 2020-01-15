NewYork Exchange Price Hits $3.73 on Major Exchanges (NYE)

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One NewYork Exchange coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.73 or 0.00043219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and Cat.Ex. NewYork Exchange has a total market cap of $12.08 million and $650,538.00 worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NewYork Exchange has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NewYork Exchange alerts:

Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00060979 BTC.

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitdepositary (BDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000108 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About NewYork Exchange

NewYork Exchange (CRYPTO:NYE) is a coin. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 368,520,731 coins and its circulating supply is 3,240,968 coins. The official website for NewYork Exchange is www.nyecoin.io. NewYork Exchange’s official message board is medium.com/@media_38301. NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NewYork Exchange Coin Trading

NewYork Exchange can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYork Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYork Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NewYork Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NewYork Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYork Exchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.