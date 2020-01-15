NewYorkCoin Price Up 20.1% Over Last Week (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 57.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. NewYorkCoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $210.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, FreiExchange, Exrates and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00651889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010176 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00008957 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000209 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Exrates, FreiExchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.