Nexo (NEXO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $54.15 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Nexo token can now be bought for $0.0967 or 0.00001121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Fatbtc, Mercatox and HitBTC. In the last week, Nexo has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market cap of $54.15 million and approximately $9.71 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nexo alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.82 or 0.03318885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011597 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00191079 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00125356 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nexo Token Profile

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Bancor Network, Bitbns, HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit, Mercatox, Fatbtc, DDEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.