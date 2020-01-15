NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Short Interest Up 6.8% in December

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 319,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,862,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,128,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 164,252 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 151,327 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 307.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NXRT traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.63. The stock had a trading volume of 241,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,680. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.83. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. The firm had revenue of $46.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 63.01% and a return on equity of 33.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 58.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NXRT. National Securities began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

