NEXT (NET) Price Hits $0.78 on Exchanges

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $31.77 million and approximately $177,170.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00009058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00645623 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00023231 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

