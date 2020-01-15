NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 27,610.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of NextEra Energy worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.92.

NYSE:NEE opened at $247.73 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $170.75 and a 1 year high of $247.80. The stock has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average of $225.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

