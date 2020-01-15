NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,985 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 2.2% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,282,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,866,878,000 after buying an additional 573,923 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,757,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,376,000 after purchasing an additional 319,918 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 41.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,524,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,143,000 after purchasing an additional 740,059 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,283,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,076,000 after purchasing an additional 149,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,982,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,062 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.92.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.13. 103,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,718. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $170.75 and a 52 week high of $247.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

