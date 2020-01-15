NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEE. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.92.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $251.58. 1,588,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,629,268. The company has a market capitalization of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.14. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $171.74 and a 1 year high of $252.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

