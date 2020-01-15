NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Given New C$37.50 Price Target at CIBC

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$36.50 to C$37.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.87% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of TSE:NFI traded down C$0.05 on Wednesday, reaching C$29.10. 326,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,293. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.99. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$24.89 and a 52 week high of C$39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.30.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.63 by C($0.31). The company had revenue of C$964.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$985.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that NFI Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

