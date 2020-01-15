NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of NIKON CORP/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKON CORP/ADR’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Nomura cut shares of NIKON CORP/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NIKON CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

NINOY stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. NIKON CORP/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.07.

NIKON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. NIKON CORP/ADR had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, and Healthcare Business. The Imaging Products Business segment develops, manufacture, sells and service of digital cameras-interchangeable lens type, interchangeable lenses and compact digital cameras, and other products.

