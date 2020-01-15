Nimiq Reaches Market Cap of $2.31 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $2.31 million and approximately $104,959.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC and LATOKEN. During the last week, Nimiq has traded up 16.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8,757.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.76 or 0.01866279 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.03789589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.76 or 0.00658296 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.85 or 0.00750490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00086907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010108 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00024474 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00611485 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,154,260,743 coins and its circulating supply is 5,246,010,743 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.