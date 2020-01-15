Niobio Cash (NBR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $920.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $123,395.00 and approximately $920.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

