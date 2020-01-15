Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Reaches $1.55 Million (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and $5,338.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin token can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000286 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.65 or 0.03535840 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200047 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027643 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00129237 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,627,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, YoBit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

