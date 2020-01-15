NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) & Bank Of Princeton (OTCMKTS:BPRN) Critical Analysis

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) and Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and Bank Of Princeton, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NIPPON YUSEN KA/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank Of Princeton 0 3 0 0 2.00

Bank Of Princeton has a consensus target price of $33.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.50%. Given Bank Of Princeton’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank Of Princeton is more favorable than NIPPON YUSEN KA/S.

Profitability

This table compares NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and Bank Of Princeton’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NIPPON YUSEN KA/S -1.33% 0.14% 0.04% Bank Of Princeton N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NIPPON YUSEN KA/S and Bank Of Princeton’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NIPPON YUSEN KA/S $16.50 billion 0.18 -$400.95 million N/A N/A Bank Of Princeton $57.03 million 3.62 $14.12 million $2.14 14.63

Bank Of Princeton has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NIPPON YUSEN KA/S.

Risk & Volatility

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Of Princeton has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Bank Of Princeton pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Bank Of Princeton pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Bank Of Princeton shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S beats Bank Of Princeton on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NIPPON YUSEN KA/S

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services. It is also involved in the bulk shipping business comprising car transportation, car terminals development, and inland transportation networks construction; dry bulk transportation of freight that include iron ore, coal, and wood-chips; liquid transportation activities, which comprise crude oil, petroleum products, chemicals, and liquefied natural gas for petroleum, petrochemical, and energy companies; and upstream areas of the supply chain for oil and natural gas. In addition, the company operates Asuka II, a luxury cruise ship; and manages commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops transport systems. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. The company also provides debit and credit cards; and money orders, direct deposit, automated teller machines, cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, night depository, remote deposit capture, savings bonds redemption, bank-by-mail, online and automated telephone banking, Internet banking, payroll-related services, and merchant credit card processing services. It operates 13 branches in Princeton, including parts of Mercer, Somerset, Hunterdon, Monmouth, and Middlesex counties in central New Jersey; and portions of Philadelphia, Montgomery, and Bucks counties in Pennsylvania. The Bank of Princeton was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

