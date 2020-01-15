Nitro (NOX) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Nitro has a total market capitalization of $21,321.00 and approximately $313.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nitro token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Livecoin. In the last week, Nitro has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.03501730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011399 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00196722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027234 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00128304 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nitro using one of the exchanges listed above.

