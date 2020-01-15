NIX Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and $95,981.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000623 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $32.15, $5.60 and $10.39.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,801.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.01867747 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.36 or 0.03791498 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00656603 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.27 or 0.00751467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010329 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00084746 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00025173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00603848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NIX

NIX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

