Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Short Interest Up 9.2% in December

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 259,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Noah during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Noah by 5,369.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,227 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Noah by 35.6% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Noah by 22.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,144 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Noah by 79.6% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.96. Noah has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Noah will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Noah from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Noah has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

Noah Company Profile

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

