NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $623,380.00 and approximately $33,192.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036520 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.91 or 0.05859309 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026987 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035151 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00120181 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001510 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,781,380 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

