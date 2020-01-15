Noku (NOKU) Price Down 15.9% Over Last 7 Days

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Noku has a total market cap of $359,218.00 and $490.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can now be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. During the last week, Noku has traded down 15.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.30 or 0.03644554 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011381 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00197246 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00128450 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

