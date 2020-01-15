Nomad Foods’ (NOMD) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

NOMD has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

Shares of NOMD stock opened at $20.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.96. Nomad Foods has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $23.06.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $540.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.51 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

