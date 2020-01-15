Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on NMR shares. TheStreet raised Nomura from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of NMR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.23. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,744. Nomura has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 5.73%. Research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NMR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nomura by 583.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 577,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 492,700 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nomura by 30.6% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 13,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nomura by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nomura in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nomura by 21.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,220,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 212,995 shares during the period. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.