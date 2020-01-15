NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) versus Esquire Financial (OTCMKTS:ESQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) and Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Esquire Financial has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and Esquire Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 12.31% 4.02% 0.22% Esquire Financial 28.48% 13.16% 1.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NORDEA Bk AB SW/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.8% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.6% of Esquire Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and Esquire Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NORDEA Bk AB SW/S $13.11 billion 2.51 $3.63 billion N/A N/A Esquire Financial $36.81 million 4.99 $8.73 million N/A N/A

NORDEA Bk AB SW/S has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for NORDEA Bk AB SW/S and Esquire Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NORDEA Bk AB SW/S 0 2 1 0 2.33 Esquire Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Esquire Financial beats NORDEA Bk AB SW/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NORDEA Bk AB SW/S

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services for personal customers, small and medium businesses, and corporates and financial institutions in Europe. It operates through Personal Banking, Commercial & Business Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth Management segments. It offers personal banking products comprising corporate and household deposits; and household mortgage and consumer loans, as well as loans to corporates. The company also provides business banking services; transaction banking services consisting of cards, trade finance, cash management, and mobile- and ecommerce; and investment credits, working capital, and consumer credits. In addition, it offers a range of financing, cash management and payment services, investment banking, capital markets products, and securities services; manages customers' assets and provides financial advice to high net worth individuals and institutional investors; and provides a range of pension, endowment, and risk products. Further, the company offers trade finance services; and online and mobile banking services. It operates approximately 450 branches. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

