Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,954,210,000 after purchasing an additional 88,933 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,275,000 after buying an additional 1,457,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,081,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,588,000 after buying an additional 16,314 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,184,000 after buying an additional 31,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 816,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $162,658,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.59.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,016. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $160.19 and a fifty-two week high of $211.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $193.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

