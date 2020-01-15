North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NOA opened at C$15.13 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.94. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$12.79 and a 1 year high of C$18.36.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$166.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$146.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOA shares. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

